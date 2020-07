You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FBI: SF Chinese Consulate Harbors Researcher Accused of Lying to Feds



Presumed by the FBI to be inside the consulate, Tang Juan, a biology researcher, is now charged with visa fraud -- accused of lying about her connections to the Chinese military. Wilson Walker reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:26 Published 1 day ago FBI: Researcher Who Worked At UC Davis Being Harbored At Chinese Consulate In SF



The FBI believes the Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese researcher who is charged in federal court in California with lying about her military background. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:08 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Biology researcher accused of visa fraud, working with Chinese military, to appear in court The Chinese biology researcher accused of lying on applications to obtain a visa and gain access to the United States is expected to make a court appearance...

FOXNews.com 10 hours ago



DOJ Charges 4 Chinese Researchers With Visa Fraud The Justice Department says four Chinese nationals doing research in the U.S. have been charged with visa fraud. Three of the defendants are in federal custody.

NPR 18 hours ago





Tweets about this