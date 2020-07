You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Saudi Arabia To Limit Pilgrims To Perform Hajj



Saudi Arabia will strictly limit the number of people who can take part in this year's Hajj pilgrimage. The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca will be limited because of the coronavirus, according to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on June 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Saudis prepare for downsized, dramatically different hajj this week Muslim pilgrims have started arriving in Mecca for a drastically scaled-down hajj, as Saudi authorities balance the kingdom's oversight of one of Islam's key...

CBC.ca 2 days ago



Very different, symbolic hajj in Saudi Arabia amid virus DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pilgrims, donning face masks and moving in small groups after days in isolation, began arriving to Islam’s holiest site in...

Seattle Times 10 hours ago





Tweets about this