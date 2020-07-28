Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW records 14 new coronavirus cases as Potts Point cluster grows

SBS Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Several restaurants in Sydney's Potts Point have voluntarily shut down this week after COVID-19 cases, while NSW has recorded 14 new cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LA County Reports 2,039 Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths; Launches New Awareness Campaign [Video]

LA County Reports 2,039 Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths; Launches New Awareness Campaign

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday reported 17 additional deaths and 2,039 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing countywide totals to 4,375 deaths and 176,028..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:46Published
New Covid-19 Numbers Show Only 229 Newly Reported Cases Today [Video]

New Covid-19 Numbers Show Only 229 Newly Reported Cases Today

New coronavirus numbers show 229 newly reported cases and only 250 hospitalizations in the state currently.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:16Published
Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases

Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases It is second behind California on the list of most affected states. According to Reuters, California and Florida have 448,497 and 423,855 cases,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

NSW coronavirus cases linked to new Sydney restaurant and pubs

 Public health warnings have been announced after new cases of coronavirus were linked to a restaurant in Potts Point and two pubs in Mount Pritchard.
SBS

Potts Point on high alert as Victoria reports six deaths and 384 new COVID cases

 NSW Health has asked everyone who lives in suburb in Sydney's inner city to be on alert for symptoms of coronavirus as more businesses are linked to cases.
Brisbane Times

Sydney restaurants voluntarily close amid fears of new coronavirus hotspot

 Several restaurants in Sydney's Potts Point have voluntarily shut their doors after two new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the inner eastern suburb.
SBS


Tweets about this

max_power50

Max Power NSW records 14 new coronavirus cases as Potts Point cluster grows https://t.co/nUVl3fCuWz via @SBSNews 24 minutes ago

GlobalNewsAUS

Global News Australia 🇦🇺 #Coronavirus #NSW: #PottsPoint residents on high alert as state records 14 #COVID19 cases @SMH #Sydney #AUSTRALIA https://t.co/iqSj7WD6sS 49 minutes ago

kcome

腿腿🛩📈 RT @SBSNews: Several restaurants in Sydney's Potts Point have voluntarily shut down this week after COVID-19 cases, while NSW has recorded… 49 minutes ago

yegjds

J.Danielle @Glaven1994 I think it's only for the rest of this week but a good idea for the short term until more is known abou… https://t.co/LtOlqdUboM 1 hour ago

SBSNews

SBS News Several restaurants in Sydney's Potts Point have voluntarily shut down this week after COVID-19 cases, while NSW ha… https://t.co/9Y8A8wtyrO 1 hour ago