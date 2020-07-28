Potts Point on high alert as Victoria reports six deaths and 384 new COVID cases

Jason Smith RT @7NewsCanberra: New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Potts P… 5 days ago Win the Senate VOTE Doug Jones RT @7NewsSydney: New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Potts Poi… 5 days ago Monica Badve NSW coronavirus hotspot emerges in Potts Point as state records 19 new cases | https://t.co/PWYAboRCYN https://t.co/PW0ZOxxCqW 5 days ago Vallie #IstandwithDan RT @7NewsAustralia: New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Potts… 5 days ago COVID19 NSW 3 new cases are linked to the Bankstown area funeral gatherings cluster; 10 are linked to the cluster at Thai Rock… https://t.co/yHd43MycEc 5 days ago 7NEWS Canberra New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Po… https://t.co/dPjUSJSunp 5 days ago 7NEWS Sydney New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Po… https://t.co/2pxuIkhnv3 5 days ago 7NEWS Australia New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Po… https://t.co/xNO0ZNlwsI 5 days ago