Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Potts Point on high alert as Victoria reports six deaths and 384 new COVID cases

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
NSW Health has asked everyone who lives in suburb in Sydney's inner city to be on alert for symptoms of coronavirus as more businesses are linked to cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID update: Record 4.4 lakh samples tested, active cases in Delhi dip to 11,904

COVID update: Record 4.4 lakh samples tested, active cases in Delhi dip to 11,904 01:46

 The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India but on a brighter side, India recorded highest ever, more than 4.4 lakh samples in a single day on July 26. Moreover, 36,145 patients recovered from COVID-19 in last 24 hours. The recovery rate touched nearly 64%. Maharashtra reported 9,431 new...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital [Video]

110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital

A 110-year-old woman, Siddamma has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from a COVID Hospital in Chitradurga on Saturday. The centenarian had reportedly tested positive for the disease on July..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published
Coronavirus in Nevada | July 31 [Video]

Coronavirus in Nevada | July 31

More than 800 Nevadans have no died from the coronavirus. 29 new deaths were reported today according to the state health department.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:16Published
Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19 [Video]

Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, after the United States, registered 69,074 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, figures that are a new..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:07Published

Tweets about this

iwearahoodie

Jason Smith RT @7NewsCanberra: New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Potts P… 5 days ago

CltrotLyn

Win the Senate VOTE Doug Jones RT @7NewsSydney: New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Potts Poi… 5 days ago

monicabadve

Monica Badve NSW coronavirus hotspot emerges in Potts Point as state records 19 new cases | https://t.co/PWYAboRCYN https://t.co/PW0ZOxxCqW 5 days ago

Vallie2625

Vallie #IstandwithDan RT @7NewsAustralia: New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Potts… 5 days ago

Covid19NSW

COVID19 NSW 3 new cases are linked to the Bankstown area funeral gatherings cluster; 10 are linked to the cluster at Thai Rock… https://t.co/yHd43MycEc 5 days ago

7NewsCanberra

7NEWS Canberra New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Po… https://t.co/dPjUSJSunp 5 days ago

7NewsSydney

7NEWS Sydney New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Po… https://t.co/2pxuIkhnv3 5 days ago

7NewsAustralia

7NEWS Australia New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Po… https://t.co/xNO0ZNlwsI 5 days ago