Trump bets on Covid-19 vaccine for political shot in arm

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump vowed to defeat the coronavirus by "unleashing American scientific genius" as he toured a Covid-19 vaccine facility in the swing state of North Carolina on Monday. Trump appears to have pinned his hopes on the swift emergence of a successful vaccine to both contain the country's still raging epidemic and revive his faltering re-election hopes.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump seen wearing face mask again

Trump seen wearing face mask again 01:06

 U.S. President Donald Trump donned a face mask during his visit to Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Innovation Center in Morrisville, North Carolina on Monday. The pharmaceutical manufacturing plant makes components for a potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate under development.

