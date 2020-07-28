|
Trump bets on Covid-19 vaccine for political shot in arm
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump vowed to defeat the coronavirus by "unleashing American scientific genius" as he toured a Covid-19 vaccine facility in the swing state of North Carolina on Monday. Trump appears to have pinned his hopes on the swift emergence of a successful vaccine to both contain the country's still raging epidemic and revive his faltering re-election hopes.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this