Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate Republicans Unveil Their Stimulus Proposal

Newsy Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Senate Republicans Unveil Their Stimulus ProposalWatch VideoSenate Republicans rolled out their next coronavirus stimulus plan Monday — a $1 trillion package known as the HEALS Act. 

Sen. Mitch McConnell: "The American people need more help. They need it to be comprehensive and they need it to be carefully tailored to this crossroads. That is what this Senate majority has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Proposal Includes $1,200 Checks, Smaller Jobless Aid [Video]

GOP Proposal Includes $1,200 Checks, Smaller Jobless Aid

Republicans are set to unveil a new stimulus aid package as soon as Monday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:57Published
White House, Senate Republicans Inch Closer To Coronavirus Relief Proposal [Video]

White House, Senate Republicans Inch Closer To Coronavirus Relief Proposal

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Thursday that the White House and Senate Republicans have reached a "fundamental agreement" on their opening offer for the next phase..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:07Published
Sen. Leader McConnell Set To Unveil Stimulus Package [Video]

Sen. Leader McConnell Set To Unveil Stimulus Package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to unveil a $1 trillion stimulus package later today.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Senate Republicans just proposed a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans

Senate Republicans just proposed a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans · Senate Republicans unveiled a stimulus proposal on Monday that included another $1,200 direct payment to Americans. · McConnell last week said Republicans...
Business Insider

Senate Republicans Expected To Unveil Stimulus Plan Monday

Senate Republicans Expected To Unveil Stimulus Plan Monday Watch VideoSenate Republicans are expected to unveil their next coronavirus stimulus proposal Monday.  Negotiators for the White House spent the weekend...
Newsy

Another coronavirus stimulus check: What we know about the next round of payments

 Senate Republicans released a roughly $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill proposal, including another stimulus check.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this