Miami Marlins' Season Paused After More Positive COVID-19 Tests Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAs the MLB season kicks off, one team is showing just how difficult it may be to keep the



On Tuesday, MLB suspended the Miami Marlins' season through Sunday after four more players tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning. A total of 15 players and two... Watch VideoAs the MLB season kicks off, one team is showing just how difficult it may be to keep the coronavirus under control as sports start back up.On Tuesday, MLB suspended the Miami Marlins' season through Sunday after four more players tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning. A total of 15 players and two 👓 View full article

