Miami Marlins' Season Paused After More Positive COVID-19 Tests

Newsy Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Miami Marlins' Season Paused After More Positive COVID-19 TestsWatch VideoAs the MLB season kicks off, one team is showing just how difficult it may be to keep the coronavirus under control as sports start back up. 

On Tuesday, MLB suspended the Miami Marlins' season through Sunday after four more players tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning. A total of 15 players and two...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Marlins Reportedly Test Positive For Coronavirus

Marlins Reportedly Test Positive For Coronavirus 01:40

 CBS4's Mike Cugno reports the players who reportedly tested positive were Jose Urena, Garrett Cooper, Harold Ramirez and Jorge Alfaro.

