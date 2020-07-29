Miami Marlins' Season Paused After More Positive COVID-19 Tests

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the..
The positive coronavirus tests for the Miami Marlins disrupted the first road trip of the season for the Yankees, who were scheduled to play in Philadelphia on... NYTimes.com Also reported by •ESPN •cbs4.com
