Win the Senate VOTE Doug Jones RT @7NewsSydney: New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Potts Poi… 34 minutes ago Vallie #IstandwithDan RT @7NewsAustralia: New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Potts… 50 minutes ago 7NEWS Canberra New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Po… https://t.co/dPjUSJSunp 1 hour ago 7NEWS Sydney New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Po… https://t.co/2pxuIkhnv3 1 hour ago 7NEWS Australia New South Wales has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as concern continues over clusters at Po… https://t.co/xNO0ZNlwsI 1 hour ago Rozina Daily coronavirus infections in the UK shoot up 30% in a week https://t.co/ZAds1EvBLG 3 hours ago Lisa Etter RT @BoSnerdley: Daily coronavirus infections in the UK shoot up 30% in a week https://t.co/vzjqnX0aIF via @MailOnline 6 hours ago itravelgang7 The Law Breakers will continue to do So unless they are Fined... £100 per Occurrence. #COVID19 Daily coronavirus in… https://t.co/K7W2PWEtfy 6 hours ago