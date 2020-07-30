Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 74.A post on...
News video: Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies Of COVID-19 Complications 00:31

 Former presidential candidate Herman Cain has died from complications of the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting..

Who Was Herman Cain? [Video]

Who Was Herman Cain?

Herman Cain, a Republican presidential candidate in 2012, passed away after battling Covid-19 on Thursday.

Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask [Video]

Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask

Herman Cain died from complications from coronavirus after being hospitalized following public appearances where the prominent Republican didn’t wear a face mask and spoke out against that practice...

Fox News’ John Roberts Claims Herman Cain Couldn’t Have Had Coronavirus at Trump Tulsa Rally: ‘Something Happened Between Then and the 29th’

 Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts claimed former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain -- who died this week from Covid-19 -- couldn't have...
Herman Cain still alive with coronavirus despite rumors of death, team confirms

 Nearly one month since he was hospitalized with COVID-19, former Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain, 74, is still alive and receiving...
Republican Trump ally Herman Cain dies of coronavirus

 Pizza chain boss and former presidential candidate dies at 74 after Covid-19 diagnosis
