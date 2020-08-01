Global  
 

Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak, officials say

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Red onions grown in California have been traced as the potential source of a salmonella outbreak that has infected more than 500 people in the United States and Canada, health officials said. Confirmed cases have surfaced in 34 states, including Washington. Those most affected as of Saturday included Oregon (71); Utah (61) and California (49), […]
