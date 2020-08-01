|
Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak, officials say
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Red onions grown in California have been traced as the potential source of a salmonella outbreak that has infected more than 500 people in the United States and Canada, health officials said. Confirmed cases have surfaced in 34 states, including Washington. Those most affected as of Saturday included Oregon (71); Utah (61) and California (49), […]
