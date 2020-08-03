Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian states going backwards on plans to open up amid panic over Victoria's outbreak

New Zealand Herald Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian states going backwards on plans to open up amid panic over Victoria's outbreakMost states are going backwards in their plans to open up their economies as Victoria's severe coronavirus outbreak spooks authorities.On Monday, both South Australia and Tasmania announced changes as Victoria's case numbers continue...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Most Melbourne retail businesses to close as Victoria records 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths

 There has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS

Most Melbourne retail businesses to close as Victoria announces 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths

 There has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS

Victoria announces 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths

 There has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS

First Peoples' Assembly and Victorian government meet to outline historic treaty negotiations

 The Victorian government and the First Peoples' Assembly are holding their first meeting to outline historic treaty negotiations.
SBS

Tasmania Tasmania Island state of Australia

Tasmania abandons plan to reopen border to parts of mainland Australia this week

 Tasmania will not open its border to SA, WA and NT residents at the end of the week as planned, Premier Peter Gutwein has announced.
SBS
Scientists document juvenile great white sharks' diet [Video]

Scientists document juvenile great white sharks' diet

Scientists from Australia say the most detailed study to date showed that great white sharks hunted more seabed-dwelling prey than they expected.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me    Duration: 01:09Published

South Australia South Australia State of Australia

Two new virus cases in South Australia

 Two new cases of coronavirus, a teenage girl and young woman who attended a school while likely infectious, have been confirmed in South Australia.
SBS

NSW duo denied South Australia entry arrested in Adelaide

 A man and woman from NSW who were refused entry into South Australia have been found in Adelaide and charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.
SBS

NSW duo denied SA entry found in Adelaide

 A man and woman from NSW who were refused entry into South Australia have been found in Adelaide and charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.
SBS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Australia: Lockdown reinstated amid second COVID-19 wave [Video]

Australia: Lockdown reinstated amid second COVID-19 wave

The Australian state of Victoria has ordered large parts of its economy to close after introduction of a nightly curfew.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:46Published
Dr. Birx Urges All Americans To Wear Face Masks And Practice Social Distancing [Video]

Dr. Birx Urges All Americans To Wear Face Masks And Practice Social Distancing

Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said America is in a new phase in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus. According to CNN, Dr. Birx said that the deadly virus is more widespread than when it first took..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
[CDATA[Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown]] [Video]

[CDATA[Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:55Published

Tweets about this