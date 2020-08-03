|
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian states going backwards on plans to open up amid panic over Victoria's outbreak
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Most states are going backwards in their plans to open up their economies as Victoria's severe coronavirus outbreak spooks authorities.On Monday, both South Australia and Tasmania announced changes as Victoria's case numbers continue...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Most Melbourne retail businesses to close as Victoria records 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deathsThere has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS
Most Melbourne retail businesses to close as Victoria announces 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deathsThere has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS
Victoria announces 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deathsThere has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS
First Peoples' Assembly and Victorian government meet to outline historic treaty negotiationsThe Victorian government and the First Peoples' Assembly are holding their first meeting to outline historic treaty negotiations.
SBS
Tasmania Island state of Australia
Tasmania abandons plan to reopen border to parts of mainland Australia this weekTasmania will not open its border to SA, WA and NT residents at the end of the week as planned, Premier Peter Gutwein has announced.
SBS
Scientists document juvenile great white sharks' diet
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:09Published
South Australia State of Australia
Two new virus cases in South AustraliaTwo new cases of coronavirus, a teenage girl and young woman who attended a school while likely infectious, have been confirmed in South Australia.
SBS
NSW duo denied South Australia entry arrested in AdelaideA man and woman from NSW who were refused entry into South Australia have been found in Adelaide and charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.
SBS
NSW duo denied SA entry found in AdelaideA man and woman from NSW who were refused entry into South Australia have been found in Adelaide and charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.
SBS
