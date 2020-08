U.K. To Redesign 'Racist' Visa Algorithm After Backlash Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe U.K. government said it will redesign an algorithm for visa applications after critics called it racist and a "speedy boarding for White people."



A complaint from the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants says the algorithm uses nationality to decide whether an applicant is "high risk." The immigrant... Watch VideoThe U.K. government said it will redesign an algorithm for visa applications after critics called it racist and a "speedy boarding for White people."A complaint from the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants says the algorithm uses nationality to decide whether an applicant is "high risk." The immigrant πŸ‘“ View full article

