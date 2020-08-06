Beirut explosion linked to Russian ship storing ammonium nitrate left in port, called 'floating bomb'
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Investigators probing the devastating blast in Beirut that killed at least 135 people and injured 5,000 more are pointing to a Russian ship docked in the city's port for nearly 7 years without appropriate security precautions that officials warned was “a floating bomb.”
The colossal destruction of Beirut's port was due to the explosion of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse there.
HuffPost reports more that as of Wednesday, more than 130 people..