Beirut explosion linked to Russian ship storing ammonium nitrate left in port, called 'floating bomb'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Investigators probing the devastating blast in Beirut that killed at least 135 people and injured 5,000 more are pointing to a Russian ship docked in the city's port for nearly 7 years without appropriate security precautions that officials warned was “a floating bomb.”
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Beirut blast pushes economy to edge as many remain missing

Beirut blast pushes economy to edge as many remain missing 04:37

 Damage from explosion, which officials have linked to some 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the port, may be worth up to $15bn.

