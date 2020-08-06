Global  
 

North Korea Escalating Its Response To COVID-19

Newsy Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
North Korea Escalating Its Response To COVID-19Watch VideoNorth Korea is heightening efforts to contain the coronavirus after long-standing claims it hasn't had COVID-19 infections amid the global pandemic.  

According to government officials, thousands of people are being quarantined in the city of Kaesong. 

North Korea says its first case was reported there in...
