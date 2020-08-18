The world's largest sovereign wealth fund lost $21 billion in the first 6 months of 2020 as COVID-19 decimated returns Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· *Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, suffered a 3.4% drop in the first half of the year, equivalent to around $21 billion.*

· *Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the Government Pension Fund Global, said losses were due to "major fluctuations in the equity market."*

· *The fund's equity... · *Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, suffered a 3.4% drop in the first half of the year, equivalent to around $21 billion.*· *Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the Government Pension Fund Global, said losses were due to "major fluctuations in the equity market."*· *The fund's equity 👓 View full article

