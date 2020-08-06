Global  
 

New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit To Dissolve NRA

Newsy Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit To Dissolve NRAWatch VideoNew York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the NRA Thursday. 

The suit charges the rifle association, as well as four of its executives, with "failing to manage the NRA's funds and failing to follow numerous state and federal laws, contributing to the loss of more than $64 million in just...
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: The New York Attorney General files a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association after an 18 month long investigation

The New York Attorney General files a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association after an 18 month long investigation 00:31

 The New York Attorney General files a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association after an 18 month long investigation

