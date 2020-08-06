New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit To Dissolve NRA Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Watch VideoNew York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the NRA Thursday.



The suit charges the rifle association, as well as four of its executives, with "failing to manage the NRA's funds and failing to follow numerous state and federal laws, contributing to the loss of more than $64 million in just... Watch VideoNew York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the NRA Thursday.The suit charges the rifle association, as well as four of its executives, with "failing to manage the NRA's funds and failing to follow numerous state and federal laws, contributing to the loss of more than $64 million in just 👓 View full article

