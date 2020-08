Following Massive Beirut Explosion, Pentagon Flies Aid To Lebanon Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

By C. Todd Lopez



The Pentagon is in the process of shipping supplies to Beirut to provide much-needed assistance in the aftermath of a massive



"We ... want to express the department's sympathies in mourning the lives of so... By C. Todd LopezThe Pentagon is in the process of shipping supplies to Beirut to provide much-needed assistance in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Labanese capital, the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs said."We ... want to express the department's sympathies in mourning the lives of so 👓 View full article