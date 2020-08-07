Italian Wine Windows Open During Pandemic, Bringing Back Bubonic Plague Tradition
Friday, 7 August 2020 (
23 minutes ago) Businesses in Italy are beginning to sell wine and other drinks out of small pint-sized holes. The tradition dates back to the 1600s during the bubonic plague pandemic.
