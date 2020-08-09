Global  
 

France reports biggest daily COVID-19 spike since April

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
France has reported 2,288 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily spike since the end of April. In the past week, France registered more than 9,330 new infections, bringing the country's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,97,921, the health ministry said on Friday.

Since May 9, when the French...
