France reports biggest daily COVID-19 spike since April Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

France has reported 2,288 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily spike since the end of April. In the past week, France registered more than 9,330 new infections, bringing the country's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,97,921, the health ministry said on Friday.



Since May 9, when the French... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news



India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:49 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this