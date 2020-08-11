|
|
|
Rare ‘Boomerang’ Earthquake Observed Along Atlantic Ocean Fault Line
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Scientists have tracked a 'boomerang' earthquake in the ocean for the first time, providing clues about how they could cause devastation on land.
Earthquakes occur when rocks suddenly break on a fault - a boundary between two blocks or plates. During large earthquakes, the breaking of rock can spread down the fault line. Now,...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|