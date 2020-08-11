Rare ‘Boomerang’ Earthquake Observed Along Atlantic Ocean Fault Line Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Scientists have tracked a 'boomerang' earthquake in the ocean for the first time, providing clues about how they could cause devastation on land.



Earthquakes occur when rocks suddenly break on a fault - a boundary between two blocks or plates. During large earthquakes, the breaking of rock can spread down the fault line. Now,... Scientists have tracked a 'boomerang' earthquake in the ocean for the first time, providing clues about how they could cause devastation on land.Earthquakes occur when rocks suddenly break on a fault - a boundary between two blocks or plates. During large earthquakes, the breaking of rock can spread down the fault line. Now, 👓 View full article

