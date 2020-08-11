Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rare ‘Boomerang’ Earthquake Observed Along Atlantic Ocean Fault Line

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Rare ‘Boomerang’ Earthquake Observed Along Atlantic Ocean Fault LineScientists have tracked a 'boomerang' earthquake in the ocean for the first time, providing clues about how they could cause devastation on land.

Earthquakes occur when rocks suddenly break on a fault - a boundary between two blocks or plates. During large earthquakes, the breaking of rock can spread down the fault line. Now,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Scientists Record Rare ‘Boomerang’ Earthquake Under the Atlantic Ocean

Scientists Record Rare ‘Boomerang’ Earthquake Under the Atlantic Ocean 01:03

 Only a handful of “boomerang” earthquakes have been recorded, and now, scientists have tracked one in the ocean for the first time.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Rare 'boomerang' earthquake observed along Atlantic Ocean fault line

 Scientists have tracked a 'boomerang' earthquake in the ocean for the first time, providing clues about how they could cause devastation on land.
Science Daily

Rare "boomerang" earthquake detected under Atlantic Ocean

 "This was completely opposite to how we expected the earthquake to look before we started to analyze the data," one scientist said.
CBS News


Tweets about this