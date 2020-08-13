Global  
 

A bond like 'a fantasy film': Trump, Kim Jong-un letters obtained for new Bob Woodward book

National Post Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Acclaimed reporter Bob Woodward has a new book on the way about the Trump White House, and in it he is said to have gotten his hands on 25 personal letters between the U.S. president and Kim Jong-un of North Korea.

The book, titled ‘Rage,’ is set to be released next month, with the revelations about the letters coming in a promotional blurb placed on Amazon Wednesday night by publisher Simon and Schuster.

“Woodward obtained 25 personal letters exchanged between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that have not been public before,” the blurb says. “Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a ‘fantasy film,’ as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet.”

“Rage goes behind the scenes like never before, with stunning new details about early national security decisions and operations and Trump’s moves as he faces a global pandemic, economic disaster and racial unrest.”

The book follows Washington Post associate editor Woodward’s earlier effort, ‘Fear,’ which was released in 2018 and caused a sensation. Axios has previously reported that although Trump was dismayed at that book’s contents, he found it hard to strike back purely because Woodward’s reporting had been so thorough — he had hours and hours of taped conversations with insiders to back up his work. In one part, Woodward wrote:

“The operations of the Oval Office and White House were less the Art of the Deal and more often the Unraveling of the Deal. The unraveling was often right before your eyes, a Trump rally on continuous loop. There was no way not to look.”

The new book will be released on Sept. 15, right before the U.S. election. Trump previously said he regretted not doing a sit-down chat with Woodward before ‘Fear,’ but it appears that this time, he and Woodward have spoken at length. Trump told Fox in January that Woodward is in fact very good at his job, Axios reports, despite having previously slammed the author. Axios reported that Trump told the Daily Caller in 2018 of ‘Fear’ and Woodward:

“It’s just another bad book. He’s had a lot of credibility problems. … I probably would have preferred to speak to him, but maybe not. I think it probably wouldn’t have made a difference in the book. He wanted to write the book a certain way.”

A White House source told Axios, however, that it is in fact Woodward’s credibility that poses problems for the administration. He is not as easy to dismiss as Michael Wolff, writer of the 2018 book ‘Fire and Fury,’ whose fact-checking has often been called into question.

“The problem is his credibility. They know they can’t give him the Michael Wolff treatment,” the source said of Woodward.

The blurb from the promoters of Woodward’s new book continues:

“President Trump has said publicly that Woodward has interviewed him. What is not known is that Trump provided Woodward a window into his mind through a series of exclusive interviews.

“At key decision points, Rage shows how Trump’s responses to the crises of 2020 were rooted in the instincts, habits and style he developed during his first three years as president.”

It says the book “draws from hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand witnesses, as well as participants’ notes, emails, diaries, calendars and confidential documents.”
