Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok and its employees prepare to fight Donald Trump over app ban

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
TikTok and its US employees are planning to take President Donald Trump's administration to court over his sweeping order to ban the popular video app, according to a lawyer preparing one of the lawsuits. The employees' legal challenge to Trump's executive order will be separate from a pending lawsuit from the company that owns...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ByteDance to Fight Back Against Trump Administration Security Threat Claims [Video]

ByteDance to Fight Back Against Trump Administration Security Threat Claims

ByteDance, TikTok and WeChat's parent company, is planning to fight back against the Trump administration's ban on the company with a lawsuit. The social media platform is suing for unsubstantiated..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:54Published
Donald Trump administration allows H-1B visa holders to enter US on conditions [Video]

Donald Trump administration allows H-1B visa holders to enter US on conditions

The Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visas holders. They have been allowed to enter the United States if returning to same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published
TikTok Is Facing a Potential App Store and Advertising Ban [Video]

TikTok Is Facing a Potential App Store and Advertising Ban

Banishment from U.S. app stores and a ban on advertising are among the actions the Trump administration is pondering for its executive order against TikTok.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

TikTok ban in US to be challenged

 TikTok and its US employees are planning to take Donald Trump’s administration to court over his sweeping order to ban the popular video app.
Belfast Telegraph

TikTok and its employees prepare to fight Trump over app ban

 TikTok and its U.S. employees are planning to take President Donald Trump’s administration to court over his sweeping order to ban the popular video
Hindu

Trump Declares a National Emergency Over TikTok, Officially Signs Executive Order to Prepare Ban

 President Donald Trump is moving one step closer to banning the social media app TikTok in the United States and he just declared a national emergency over the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this