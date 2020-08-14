|
TikTok and its employees prepare to fight Donald Trump over app ban
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
TikTok and its US employees are planning to take President Donald Trump's administration to court over his sweeping order to ban the popular video app, according to a lawyer preparing one of the lawsuits. The employees' legal challenge to Trump's executive order will be separate from a pending lawsuit from the company that owns...
