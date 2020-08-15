'I have more Indians than she has': Donald Trump taunts Kamala Harris
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () US President Donald Trump on Friday attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, saying "no one will be safe in Biden's America" adding that the California Senator is a "step worse".
"If Joe Biden would become the President, he will immediately pass legislation to gut every single...
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to..