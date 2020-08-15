Global  
 

'I have more Indians than she has': Donald Trump taunts Kamala Harris

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Friday attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, saying "no one will be safe in Biden's America" adding that the California Senator is a "step worse".

"If Joe Biden would become the President, he will immediately pass legislation to gut every single...
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: Some Bay Area Progressives Reluctant To Put Support Behind Harris

Some Bay Area Progressives Reluctant To Put Support Behind Harris 01:59

 Wilson Walker reports on how not all Bay Area Democrats are enthused about Sen. Kamala Harris being picked for VP (8-12-2020)

Watchdog calls top DHS appointments improper [Video]

Watchdog calls top DHS appointments improper

A U.S. government watchdog agency said on Friday that the appointments of two top homeland security officials in the administration of President Donald Trump were improper. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio
President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris [Video]

President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala Harris

Debra Alfarone reports President Trump is refusing to knock down a conspiracy theory that Senator Harris is not constitutionally eligible to serve because her parents are immigrants.

Credit: CBS4 Miami
Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship [Video]

Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to..

Credit: Reuters Studio

Have more Indians than her: Trump targets Harris

 "If Joe Biden would become the President, he will immediately pass legislation to gut every single police department in American and probably Kamala (Harris) is...
IndiaTimes

What To Make Of Trump's Misogynist Statements About Sen. Harris, And Two Less Qualified Candidates

What To Make Of Trump's Misogynist Statements About Sen. Harris, And Two Less Qualified Candidates Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling. President Donald Trump in no time characterized Senator Kamala Harris as “nasty” and “the meanest, the most...
WorldNews


