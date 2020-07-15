France declares Paris, Marseille as high-risk zone for coronavirus

Paris marathon cancelled as COVID-19 cases pick up in France
The 44th edition of the Paris marathon will not go ahead after organisers cancelled the November 15 race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks mandatory in some outdoor Paris zones
People in certain outside areas of Paris must now wear a mask as the authorities imposed new measures to curb a rise in coronavirus infections. Joe Davies reports.
Disneyland Paris Reopens During the Pandemic With These Precautions
After a four-month hiatus due to the pandemic, Disneyland Paris has reopened its gates to visitors. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.