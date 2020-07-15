Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France declares Paris, Marseille as high-risk zone for coronavirus

newKerala.com Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Paris marathon cancelled as COVID-19 cases pick up in France [Video]

Paris marathon cancelled as COVID-19 cases pick up in France

The 44th edition of the Paris marathon will not go ahead after organisers cancelled the November 15 race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:55Published
Masks mandatory in some outdoor Paris zones [Video]

Masks mandatory in some outdoor Paris zones

People in certain outside areas of Paris must now wear a mask as the authorities imposed new measures to curb a rise in coronavirus infections. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Disneyland Paris Reopens During the Pandemic With These Precautions [Video]

Disneyland Paris Reopens During the Pandemic With These Precautions

After a four-month hiatus due to the pandemic, Disneyland Paris has reopened its gates to visitors. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: France declares Paris and Marseille 'at-risk zones'

 Coronavirus: France declares Paris and Marseille 'at-risk zones'
euronews

Coronavirus: France declares Paris, Marseille high-risk zones

 Two of France's biggest three cities are "active zones" for the spread of COVID-19, the government says. The move, which allows local authorities to impose...
Deutsche Welle

France declares Paris, Marseille at-risk zones for coronavirus

 Britain added France to a list of required quarantine for travelers, which could further damage a struggling tourism industry.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this