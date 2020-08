Japan Reports Worst Economic Slump On Record Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Watch VideoJapan is reporting its worst economic slump on record.



The country's economy shrank at an annual rate of 27.8% percent in the second quarter. Additionally, its GDP fell by 7.8% in that same time period.



Japanese media called it the worst drop since World War II, but the government says a similar slide hit in

0

