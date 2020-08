Moscow Church In Belarus Coming Apart And Roman Catholics Gaining Support – OpEd Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The religious situation in Belarus is changing just as quickly and radically as the political one, with the tone-deaf Metropolitan Pavel of the Moscow Orthodox Church losing ground so quickly that some say he may soon be replaced and the Roman Catholics and Evangelicals picking up support.



