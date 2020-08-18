Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump news - live: Joe Biden formally nominated at DNC as Bill Clinton attacks president's Covid record and new Senate Russia report released

Independent Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Follow live updates below
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump needs suburban voters, but their needs shift

Trump needs suburban voters, but their needs shift 02:02

 [NFA] The Republican president's re-election bid may hinge on winning suburban voters who revolted against his party two years ago. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump in November [Video]

Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump in November

Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidentialnominee, as party officials and activists gave the former vice president theiroverwhelming support to take on Donald Trump. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Democrats Formally Nominate Joe Biden In Virtual Roll Call Vote [Video]

Democrats Formally Nominate Joe Biden In Virtual Roll Call Vote

The Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden for president in a virtual roll call vote, with delegates announcing their votes from their home states in locations ranging from a beach in American Samoa..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:15Published
Biden Formally Nominated In Day 2 Of DNC [Video]

Biden Formally Nominated In Day 2 Of DNC

Joe Biden is now officially the Democratic nominee for president, reports Pet Kessler (3:02).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 18, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:02Published

Related news from verified sources

US election 2020 LIVE updates: DNC continues on day two as Joe Biden's wife, AOC, Bill Clinton to speak

 An unprecedented Democratic National Convention continues, as party luminaries and citizens line up to challenge US President Donald Trump on the direction of...
The Age


Tweets about this