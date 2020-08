California Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Over Fires Amid Heat Wave Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Watch VideoCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday as crews in the state continue to battle multiple wildfires amid a heat wave.The declaration will free up resources for dozens of fires currently burning across California. The largest is actually a series of 20 separate lightning -caused fires