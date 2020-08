Iraq is open for US business, says Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi; Donald Trump eyes oil prospects Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Trump told reporters before a meeting with the Iraqi leader that the U.S. military had very few troops in Iraq and looked forward to the day when it did not have to be there, but would help the country if neighbouring Iran should do anything. 👓 View full article