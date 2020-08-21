Global  
 

Iran Unveils Two New Long-Range Missiles

Eurasia Review Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Iran Unveils Two New Long-Range MissilesIran on Thursday unveiled two new types of long-range missiles on the occasion of national Defense Industry Day.

The two new missiles, named after former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, were...
0
