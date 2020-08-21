Appeals court won't step in for now on Trump tax records
Friday, 21 August 2020 () A federal appeals court said Friday it wouldn't step in right away to delay New York prosecutors' effort to get U.S. President Donald Trump's tax records, potentially leaving the Supreme Court as his most promising option to block prosecutors' subpoena.
