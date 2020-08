Age Of Earth’s Inner Core Revised Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

By creating conditions akin to the center of the Earth inside a laboratory chamber, researchers have improved the estimate of the age of our planet's solid inner core, putting it at 1 billion to 1.3 billion years old.



The results place the core at the younger end of an age spectrum that usually runs from about 1.3 billion to... By creating conditions akin to the center of the Earth inside a laboratory chamber, researchers have improved the estimate of the age of our planet's solid inner core, putting it at 1 billion to 1.3 billion years old.The results place the core at the younger end of an age spectrum that usually runs from about 1.3 billion to 👓 View full article

