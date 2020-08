Weekly Jobless Claims Are Back Above 1 Million Mark Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )





This comes as a surprise to most economists, who predicted lower figures. 1.1 million Americans filed unemployment last week, up from 970,000 in the week prior. The unemployment rate did fall to 10.2 percent in July, but experts say more layoffs are expected.