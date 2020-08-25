|
Florida Judge Blocks Order Requiring Schools Offer In-Person Learning
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoA Florida judge has blocked an order that requires Florida school districts to offer in-person learning.
The judge says the order fails to consider safety concerns and advice from health experts during the pandemic.
The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by the Florida Education Association against Gov....
