Florida Judge Blocks Order Requiring Schools Offer In-Person Learning

Newsy Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoA Florida judge has blocked an order that requires Florida school districts to offer in-person learning.

The judge says the order fails to consider safety concerns and advice from health experts during the pandemic. 

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by the Florida Education Association against Gov....
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Florida Judge Sides With Teachers Unions On Reopening Schools

 Accusing the state of ignoring the Florida Constitution, a Leon County circuit judge on Monday sided with teachers unions that challenged a state order mandating that schools resume in-person instruction this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

