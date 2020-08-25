|
Kim Jong-un: North Korea's rumoured leadership void may not be suited to 'cruel' sister
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
How might a new-look North Korea operate if rumours about Kim Jong-un's ill-health are realised?As speculation continues about the Supreme Leader's absence from public life – including some suggestions he is in a coma – experts...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Supreme leader Title taken by some totalitarian rulers
Kim Jong-un in coma, sister to take over says South Korean diplomatPyongyang, Aug 24: North Korea's Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un is in coma and his sister is posed to take over, Chang Song-min, a former aide to South Korea's late..
WorldNews
North Korea Country in East Asia
Kim Jong-un: Questions over veracity of recent footage of North Korean dictatorNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un certainly didn't look like a man who was about to slip into a coma when he was photographed last Wednesday in Pyongyang.But..
New Zealand Herald
North Korea propaganda: New faces but old messagesPyongyang is believed to be behind several new YouTube and Twitter accounts aimed at foreign audiences.
BBC News
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un Reportedly in a ComaNorth Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is once again on his death bed ... that is, if you buy what some South Korean officials are saying about his mysterious health..
TMZ.com
Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea
Kim Jong-Un 'is in a coma and his sister is set to take control', claims S Korean diplomatA South Korean diplomat has claimed Kim Jong-un is in a coma and his sister is set to take charge of North Korea.Chang Song-min, an ex-aide to late-South Korean..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this