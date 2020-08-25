Kim Jong-un: North Korea's rumoured leadership void may not be suited to 'cruel' sister

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 1 day ago Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News 01:24 It is being reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma and therefore his sister Kim-Yo Jong has taken over de facto control of the state since the Communist country cannot be without a leader for a prolonged period. This assessment was made by former aide of South Korea's late...