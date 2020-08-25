Global  
 

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's rumoured leadership void may not be suited to 'cruel' sister

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Kim Jong-un: North Korea's rumoured leadership void may not be suited to 'cruel' sisterHow might a new-look North Korea operate if rumours about Kim Jong-un's ill-health are realised?As speculation continues about the Supreme Leader's absence from public life – including some suggestions he is in a coma – experts...
News video: Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News

Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News 01:24

 It is being reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma and therefore his sister Kim-Yo Jong has taken over de facto control of the state since the Communist country cannot be without a leader for a prolonged period. This assessment was made by former aide of South Korea's late...

Kim Jong-un in coma, sister to take over says South Korean diplomat

 Pyongyang, Aug 24: North Korea's Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un is in coma and his sister is posed to take over, Chang Song-min, a former aide to South Korea's late..
Kim Jong-un: Questions over veracity of recent footage of North Korean dictator

 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un certainly didn't look like a man who was about to slip into a coma when he was photographed last Wednesday in Pyongyang.But..
North Korea propaganda: New faces but old messages

 Pyongyang is believed to be behind several new YouTube and Twitter accounts aimed at foreign audiences.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un Reportedly in a Coma

 North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is once again on his death bed ... that is, if you buy what some South Korean officials are saying about his mysterious health..
Kim Jong-Un 'is in a coma and his sister is set to take control', claims S Korean diplomat

 A South Korean diplomat has claimed Kim Jong-un is in a coma and his sister is set to take charge of North Korea.Chang Song-min, an ex-aide to late-South Korean..
Not even pets are safe from Kim Jong-Un's ridiculous policies [Video]

Not even pets are safe from Kim Jong-Un's ridiculous policies

North Korea is notorious for its laws and regulations... Here are three of the most ridiculous ones they've created.

Kim Says Dogs Are A 'Decadent Luxury' And Should Be Eaten [Video]

Kim Says Dogs Are A 'Decadent Luxury' And Should Be Eaten

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA — The Hermit Kingdom is never out of the limelight for long and this time it's because Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un has declared dogs 'decadent' and 'bourgeois.' Kim Jong-Un..

UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices [Video]

UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices

According to a confidential UN report, North Korea is pressing on with its nuclear weapons program and several countries believe it has "probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the..

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's Kim Jong-un, now 'de facto second in command'

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's Kim Jong-un, now 'de facto second in command' Ruler cedes some powers to sibling, according to Seoul, who will be responsible for relations with US and South Korea The influential younger sister of the North...
Report: Kim Jong Un in Coma After Proming Sister

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma, a former aide to South Korea's late president Kim Dae-jung has told South Korean media, according to The Mirror.The...
Kim Jong-un is in coma claims South Korean diplomat as North Korea passes power to Kim Yo-jong

 Fuelling rumours of the about the failing health condition of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-Jung,...
