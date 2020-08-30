India: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Economics As An Act Of God – OpEd
Sunday, 30 August 2020 () The Finance Minister of India, Ms Nirmala Sitharaman in Mr Narendra Modi led BJP government has attributed the pandemic led economic downturn as an act of god. She is not alone in this ‘act of god’ bandwagon. The theological reasoning gives temporary relief to the ruling classes but failed to provide long term hiding ground...
Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on GST compensation to states announced further relaxation of 0.5% in states' borrowing limit under FRBM Act as 2nd leg of Option 1. Nirmala Sitaraman said, "Government will give a further relaxation of 0.5% in states' borrowing limit under FRBM Act as 2nd leg of...
Prime Minister Narendra Modiinaugurated the first ever undersea optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This will provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:48Published