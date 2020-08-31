Nearly 500k register for free tests in Hong Kong

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources HK raises concerns over China involvement in COVID-19 tests



Some fear cells collected from nasal and throat swabs for coronavirus testing can also be used to generate DNA profiles. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:44 Published 1 week ago Massive anti-China protest in Toronto demands 'Free Hong Kong' and 'Free Tibet'



Over hundred Torontonians of diverse background on July 19 staged a protest against the Communist Chinese regime outside Chinese consulate in Toronto. Protestors urged Chinese Communist Party to free.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:37 Published on July 20, 2020 Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law



TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:21 Published on July 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Global cases reach 25 Million: India has highest single-day rise More than 300 000 people have already registered for Hong Kong's free coronavirus tests.

News24 17 hours ago





Tweets about this