Nearly 500k register for free tests in Hong Kong

IndiaTimes Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Hong Kong authorities say nearly half a million people have registered for a free universal coronavirus testing programme that is due to begin on Tuesday. Residents registering online have already booked out 80 testing sites located in gymnasiums and community centres for the initial day of the programme, according to the government's website.
