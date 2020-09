Germany Alleges Alexei Navalny Poisoned With Nerve Agent Used In Salisbury – OpEd Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

In a statement [1] released Wednesday morning, Germany's federal government said special toxicology tests carried out on Alexei Navalny since he arrived from Russia had given "unequivocal proof" that a Novichok agent had been used on the Russian dissident.



Navalny was transported out of Siberia to Berlin last month after he... In a statement [1] released Wednesday morning, Germany's federal government said special toxicology tests carried out on Alexei Navalny since he arrived from Russia had given "unequivocal proof" that a Novichok agent had been used on the Russian dissident.Navalny was transported out of Siberia to Berlin last month after he 👓 View full article