You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This Week In Politics With Gary Dietrich



CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down the latest in politics from Nancy Pelosi's hair salon scandal to presidential candidate visits to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:39 Published 33 minutes ago RAW: San Francisco Salon Owner Erica Kious Hold Press Conference



San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious speaks to the press Thursday, denying that she set up House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her controversial indoor salon visit. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 13:01 Published 1 hour ago RAW: Protesters Gather Outside Pelosi's Home Calling For Businesses To Reopen



A small group of protesters gathered outside the Pacific Heights home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday afternoon, calling for the reopening of shuttered businesses in the state. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:21 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this