You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2 UW-Madison dorms in quarantine, students frustrated



In a matter of hours, the University of Wisconsin-Madison had to pivot amid Dane County's record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases in a single day. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:22 Published 2 days ago Bradley University orders all students to quarantine for two weeks due to coronavirus cases



Bradley University is imposing a mandatory two-week quarantine on all students and switching to remote learning due to an outbreak of coronavirus on campus, according to university officials. Credit: WGN Duration: 02:02 Published 3 days ago Miami University students with COVID-19 cited for party



Six Miami University students were cited for breaking the city’s ordinance against mass gatherings over the Labor Day weekend, according to a police report. The students told the officer they tested.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:39 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this