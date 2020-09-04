This Labor Day Highlights The Millions Of Unemployed Americans

Many Americans Plan To Work During Labor Day
According to vacation rental engine HomeToGo, 46% of people surveyed are planning an overnight getaway for the weekend.
The coronavirus pandemic is a concern this holiday weekend, with many people gathered for backyard barbecues. The White House task force is urging Americans to mask up and keep their distance - even..
