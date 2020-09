You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden says 'words of a president matter' as he visit Kenosha



After meeting in private with the family of Jacob Blake, and speaking by phonewith the 29-year-old whose shooting by a white police officer sparked protestsand unrest, Democratic presidential nominee.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago Joe Biden visits Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha



Joe Biden is heading to Kenosha just two days after the city got a visit from President Trump. There has been rioting and unrest in the city since Blake was shot by police. Biden plans to meet with the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19 Published 4 days ago Trump Headed To Kenosha, Not Meeting With Jacob Blake's Family



President Donald Trump is slated to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. This is a trip against the wishes of officials requesting he stay away from the city. Kenosha is still coping from the recent.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 6 days ago

