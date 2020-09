Critics Claim Sturgis Rally COVID-19 Study ‘Politically-Motivated’ Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

German researchers claim to have tied a whopping 266,796 Covid-19 cases to a biker rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. That would make it the largest superspreader event in the US – but many are finding holes in their conclusions.



Published by the IZA Institute of Labor Economics, the Germans' paper lays out some disturbing...