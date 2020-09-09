Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Reportedly Led To 260,000 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Watch VideoA new study says a South Dakota motorcycle rally led to 260,000 cases of COVID-19.



San Diego State University researchers used cell phone data to track movements to and from the Sturgis rally in August. They then looked at case numbers in those areas before and after the event.



The study reported higher numbers... Watch VideoA new study says a South Dakota motorcycle rally led to 260,000 cases of COVID-19.San Diego State University researchers used cell phone data to track movements to and from the Sturgis rally in August. They then looked at case numbers in those areas before and after the event.The study reported higher numbers 👓 View full article

