Wild Cousins May Help Crops Battle Climate Change Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Earth is getting hotter. Huge amounts of greenhouse gases are warming the planet and altering the climate. Heat waves are harsher. Droughts are longer. And some diseases and pests are stronger than ever.



All of that is bad news for many of Earth's inhabitants. But crops are especially vulnerable. We've bred them to depend on... Earth is getting hotter. Huge amounts of greenhouse gases are warming the planet and altering the climate. Heat waves are harsher. Droughts are longer. And some diseases and pests are stronger than ever.All of that is bad news for many of Earth's inhabitants. But crops are especially vulnerable. We've bred them to depend on 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Polar Bears on Track to Go Extinct by End of Century Due to Climate Change



A study in 'Nature Climate Change' concluded that 12 of 13 polar bear sub-populations will be decimated within the next 80 years. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on July 23, 2020

Tweets about this