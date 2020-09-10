Global  
 

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial on holdLate-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by Oxford University, are on temporary hold while the firm investigates whether a recipient's "potentially unexplained" illness is a side effect of the shot. In a statement on Tuesday evening, the company said its "standard review process triggered a...
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after one illness

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after one illness 38:04

 The company confirmed a "potentially unexplained illness" involving the vaccine. Story: https://wfts.tv/2FeZ09M

COVID-19 vaccine: Australia not worried about Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause

 Australia is not worried about AstraZeneca Plc's decision to put on hold its COVID-19 vaccine trial, said its deputy chief medical officer. AstraZeneca Plc on...
AstraZeneca shares slide after its coronavirus vaccine trial is put on hold due to suspected adverse reaction

 AstraZeneca shares dropped Wednesday morning, continuing a slide on Tuesday, after its coronavirus vaccine trial was put on hold.
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold after adverse patient reaction

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold after adverse patient reaction The report said suspension of the trial was having an impact on other AstraZeneca vaccine trials - as well as on clinical trials being conducted by other vaccine...
