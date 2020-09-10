AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold

Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by Oxford University, are on temporary hold while the firm investigates whether a recipient's "potentially unexplained" illness is a side effect of the shot. In a statement on Tuesday evening, the company said its "standard review process triggered a...
Australia is not worried about AstraZeneca Plc's decision to put on hold its COVID-19 vaccine trial, said its deputy chief medical officer. AstraZeneca Plc on...