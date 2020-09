House Intelligence Committee Wants To Hear From DHS Whistleblower Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe House Intelligence Committee wants to hear from a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower who says department leaders pushed him to change intelligence reports to appease the president.



The committee is requesting former acting Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy to appear... Watch VideoThe House Intelligence Committee wants to hear from a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower who says department leaders pushed him to change intelligence reports to appease the president.The committee is requesting former acting Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy to appear 👓 View full article