France tightens screws on public activities to fight COVID-19 Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Two of France’s biggest cities with COVID-19 infection rates gathering speed even faster than the national surge in new cases are tightening limits on public activities as the… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources JPS reveals plans for fall activities



Jackson Public Schools athletic leaders revealing their plans for fall activities. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:16 Published on August 21, 2020

Tweets about this