Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade To Be Virtual Event Due To COVID-19 Monday, 14 September 2020

Watch VideoThe iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will look a little different this year due to



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that organizers decided to make the event virtual. He said the "reimagined" parade will be available to watch on TV and online.



