Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade To Be Virtual Event Due To COVID-19

Macy’s Announces Changes For Thanksgiving Day Parade: For First Time Ever, It Will Be TV-Only
Yet another iconic New York City tradition is being scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
6-Year-Old Among The Wounded In West Indian Day Parade Gathering Shooting
Gunfire erupted as pre-dawn celebrations were underway for the West Indian Day Parade, which is supposed to be virtual this year. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports
Child Hurt In Crown Heights Shooting
There was more gun violence in Brooklyn this morning with multiple people shot, including a young child. It comes as pre-dawn celebrations were underway for the West Indian Day Parade, even though the..