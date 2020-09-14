Global  
 

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade To Be Virtual Event Due To COVID-19

Newsy Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade To Be Virtual Event Due To COVID-19Watch VideoThe iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will look a little different this year due to coronavirus concerns. 

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that organizers decided to make the event virtual. He said the "reimagined" parade will be available to watch on TV and online. 

The parade will...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Macy's Announces Thanksgiving Parade Will Be TV-Only

Macy's Announces Thanksgiving Parade Will Be TV-Only 00:32

 For the first time in its more than 90-year history, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a television-only event.

