Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Go Virtual in 2020 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Just Jared Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
It looks like the holidays in 2020 might look a little different from previous years. The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will go virtual in 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the news about the parade that has been going on for nearly 100 years. The parade will not [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Juniper Village Holds Grandparents' Day Parade

Juniper Village Holds Grandparents' Day Parade 00:47

 With the pandemic keeping so many relatives from seeing their grandparents, one local care home held a parade so that they could say hello.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India's Covid-19 tally breaches 48 lakh mark, death toll rises to 79,722 | Oneindia News [Video]

India's Covid-19 tally breaches 48 lakh mark, death toll rises to 79,722 | Oneindia News

In the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, India has reached another grim milestone, as the 48 lakh mark has been breached. A single-day spike of 92,071 cases has pushed India's coronavirus tally..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
India records biggest single day jump in Covid cases, with 1209 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

India records biggest single day jump in Covid cases, with 1209 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic. A record single-day surge in coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the highly infectious disease with 96,551 new infections..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published
Suburban School Sees Enrollment Uptick as Families Leave Cities [Video]

Suburban School Sees Enrollment Uptick as Families Leave Cities

As the coronavirus pandemic drives people away from large cities, schools in smaller towns like East Hampton, Long Island are seeing an influx of students being enrolled. Teachers are now managing..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:26Published

Tweets about this

USSMurderHornet

USSMurderHornet RT @ChuckCallesto: BREAKING REPORT: Bill de Blasio CANCELS Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, says it will be VIRTUAL this year... 9 seconds ago

tommy7764331614

tommy77 RT @Tom_Winter: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade will not be live this year. 9 seconds ago

ync1994

Marcy aka Mel 🎚🇺🇸 RT @BoSnerdley: NY cancels traditional Macy's Thanksgiving parade, will hold virtual event https://t.co/tcyjIsKXZR 9 seconds ago

agk_amy

Deporable American Cult45 RT @KarluskaP: Mayor Bill de Blasio cancels iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade It will be reimagined as a virtual event? https://t.co/4… 15 seconds ago

shaylateater

Shayla Teater RT @THV11: JUST IN— Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be live for 2020, mayor says https://t.co/6bpZKb388t https://t.co/jfm369GL2d 18 seconds ago

tannamazing

Montana👽 RT @QuickTake: JUST IN: Macy's announced that its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will shift to "a television only special… 21 seconds ago

UCFKnightNews

UCF Knight News #BREAKING: NYC Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be virtual, go on without crowd, Mayor de Blasio announced, per @CNBC. #coronavirus 21 seconds ago

NYC_Patch

New York City Patch “It will be a different kind of event,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday, teasing a later announcement by Macy's. https://t.co/vOhN9QQ0l0 29 seconds ago