Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Go Virtual in 2020 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Monday, 14 September 2020 () It looks like the holidays in 2020 might look a little different from previous years. The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will go virtual in 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the news about the parade that has been going on for nearly 100 years. The parade will not [...]
